Chris Pratt's wife Katherine Schwarzenegger shares rare peek into family life

Jurrasic World star Chris Pratt’s wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, offered a sneak peek at some of her family moments.

On Wednesday, February 12, she took to her Instagram account to post a carousel featuring adorable snapshots of her babies and other family members.

"Some sweet moments lately," Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter captioned the post with a white heart emoji.

The cover photo of the montage showed the mother of three holding her and Pratt’s baby boy, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt, with one hand while capturing the moment with the other in what appears to be her vanity room.

With her hair pulled back in a messy bun and her night suit on, she flashed a bright smile for the mirror selfie.

In the following slide, she was seen doing her motherly duties, walking down a brick pathway with her and Pratt’s daughters, four-year-old Lyla four and two-year-old Eloise.

One photo showed the Guardians of the Galaxy star giving a sly smile as he held up a special edition of his mother-in-law Maria Shriver’s Meaningful Living magazine.

Katherine, 35, also shared a photo of her brother, White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger, giving a tight hug to his nieces Lyla and Eloise.

The series of photos ended with a picture of the kids' artwork: handpainted mini houses made of sticks.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, has since welcomed three children and continues to go strong in their marriage.

Notably, in addition to Lyla, Eloise, and Ford, Pratt, 45, is the father of Jack, 12, whom he shares with his former wife, Anna Faris.