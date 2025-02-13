Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker debut baby Rocky on 'The Kardashians'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first together in November 2023

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s 1-year-old son, Rocky, made his first on-screen appearance in Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians.

But while the couple brought their little one in front of cameras for the first time, they kept his face blurred, maintaining their decision to keep him out of the spotlight.

Rocky joined the family for their weekly blended dinner at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

Travis, carrying his son through the museum, sweetly told him, “Wow, Rock! Look at this! We’re in heaven.” He then kissed the toddler, adding, “Oh, I love you, my boy,” as Kourtney followed closely behind.

The intimate family gathering also included the Poosh founder's children, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, as well as Barker’s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25, and son Landon, 21.

At one point, the mom of four was seen bouncing Rocky on her lap, cooing, “[How] delicious you are!” She was also filmed breastfeeding him while Barker fed her bites of food.

Despite giving fans small glimpses of Rocky’s life on social media — like his nursery, birthday party, and moments on tour — the couple has been firm about keeping his face private.

“We’d rather keep him out of the spotlight,” the drummer told The Wall Street Journal in 2024.