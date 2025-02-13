Travis Kelce’s unexpected Pre-Super Bowl reaction revealed

Travis Kelce reportedly broke down ahead of Super Bowl amid retirement rumours

Travis Kelce reportedly had an emotional breakdown ahead of the Super Bowl game last weekend.

NFL reporter James Palmer revealed in an interview on Wednesday, February 12th, that he called in to check on the players, ahead of the game on Sunday, February 9th.

During an episode of Up & Adams With Kay Adams, the reporter shared that he got to know, “’Travis cried, but he cried last year.'”

According to Palmer, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end “hasn’t said anything in either direction to anybody” to his workmates regarding his potential retirement, but some believe “this is it.”

This comes after Kelce and his team suffered a huge defeat from Philadelphia Eagles last weekend, while his popstar girlfriend Taylor Swift watched the game.

In an interview after the game, the New Heights podcast host confessed that he “couldn’t find that spark” in his team, adding, “We haven’t played that bad all year.”

Addressing the retirement rumours, Kelce previously told his brother Jason Kelce during the recent podcast episode, “I know everybody wants to know whether or not I’m playing next year and right now I’m just kicking everything down the road … I’m not making any crazy decisions but right now the biggest thing is just being there for my teammates and being there for my coaches, understanding that a lot that goes into this thing.”