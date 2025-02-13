Liam Payne 'final moments' before death described by hotel guest

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and others attended Liam funeral

Liam Payne met a horrendous accident last year which resulted in his sudden death.

The former One Direction band member fell from the third-floor balcony of a hotel located in Buenos Aires.

The investigation authorities found a mixture of drugs in his system on autopsy.

Reportedly, Liam was in a disturbed state of mind before his fatal accident. He was allegedly smashed his laptop in the hotel lobby which is why the staff members escorted him to his room.

Now, a guest staying at the same hotel named Doug Jones has shared the moments before Payne’s tragic demise.

According to Jones, the 31-year-old popstar was staying across the hall from him.

However, the 36-year-old was not really aware of the popularity of the artist, but he was alerted when he heard strange noises coming from the Teardrops singer’s room.

Dough explained the sounds as “clanging, banging, and whooping.”

The guest informed Rolling Stone that people were banging Liam’s door and it sounded that there were ‘many people who were coming and going non-stop’. At one point, the singer also yelled at them.

The noises grew louder within a passage of time. “It just sounded maniac, almost insane…I heard the loudest one around five, and then I started hearing all the sirens”, Jones described.

The Strip That Down singer’s passing left the world in shock. It somehow reunited the 1D boys namely Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson; but not the way world expected.