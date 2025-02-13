Jennifer Garner and John Miller set to tie the knot soon

Jennifer Garner is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend businessman John Miller after six years of dating.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that John “has proven, without a doubt, that he’s willing to stand by Jen through anything”.

“She’s saying the wedding will be held this summer,” an insider told the outlet.

The source revealed that the pair started dating in 2018 and they are “serious for a while now”.

“They’ve considered themselves informally engaged for well over a year, and everyone who needs to know has been aware of their intention to tie the knot,” explained an insider.

The source noted, “It’s always just been a question of when!”

Another source pointed out that the couple “are figuring out the logistics” but the “wedding will be very small and don’t want anything ostentatious”.

“Other than that, it will be a few family members and a handful of pals,” said an insider.

The source mentioned that Jennifer and John “don’t make a big fuss out of their date nights and love keeping things spontaneous and lowkey”.

“It’s way more romantic to them if they can meet somewhere off the beaten track, where they’ll stroll around hand-in-hand without being recognized,” stated an insider.

The source noted that Jennifer “flew into saviour mode and John had to take a back seat”.

“There was no drama; John was extraordinarily understanding, which made Jen fall even more in love with him,” remarked an insider.

Meanwhile, the source added, “They are in agreement on just about everything. In many ways, they feel like a married couple already.”