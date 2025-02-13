Prince Harry buys Meghan Markle lavish Valentine’s gift

Meghan Markle has an eye for exquisite jewellery, recently flaunting £210,000 worth of dazzling gems in her new TV cooking show.



Last Valentine’s Day, Prince Harry, 40, gifted the Duchess 43 a breathtaking addition to her collection, and with February 14 approaching, speculation is high that another sparkling piece may soon join her treasure trove.

According to Hello!, the Duke of Sussex selected a £3,240 pair of Diamond Cascade earrings from California-based jeweller Maya Brenner for his wife.

The Los Angeles designer once admitted feeling “a little nerve-wracking” when Meghan was spotted wearing one of her necklaces in Toronto back in 2016.

Meanwhile, reports from The Sun reveal that Meghan has returned solo to the couple’s Montecito home, leaving Prince Harry to spend Valentine’s Day apart from her.