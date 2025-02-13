Kandrick Lamar has major contribution in 'Captain America: Brave New World'

'Captain America: Brave New World' is set to release on February 14

Kendrick Lamar has been a part of the all-new Captain America movie in some way.

Actor Anthony Mackie, who will be leading the Marvel superhero film this time, has unveiled a major insight about the action sci-fi.

The Humble artist has written a fresh soundtrack for Captain America: Brave New World.

Mackie, in his latest interview, teased the news while also admitting that he excited for the masterpiece. However, he also hopes that it wasn’t a surprise.

“Kendrick did the title song for my movie”, the 46-year-old said while speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

He further opened: “Hope that’s not supposed to be a surprise! I’m breaking it here first. I’m so excited, man. The beauty and mastery of his craft…”

Directed by Julius Onah, the superhero film is based on Marvel comics books, which is slated to come out on in cinemas on February 14.

Besides Anthony, it also stars Harrison Ford, Seth Rollins, Rosa Salazar, Shira Haas and others.

As per NME, it is still unknown when will the special track, prepared by Lamar, will come out, but it will probably overlap with the release of the film.