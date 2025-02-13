Prince Harry commits to continue Invictus Games as long as 'needed'

Prince Harry has expressed his commitment to the Invictus Games, stating that the event will continue for as long as it is necessary.

The Duke of Sussex made this promise during his recent appearance at the Games in Vancouver and Whistler, where he was accompanied by his wife, Meghan.

On the future of Invictus, Harry told People magazine: "I’ve already had lots of people come up to me and ask whether there’s going to be a continuous cycle of Winter Games, and the answer to that is, we’ll have to wait and see!"

He added: "It’s amazing how, after 10 years, we’re still doing this.

“We will continue the Games for as long as it's needed — and the need is increasing rather than reducing.

“So the fact that there will be a full cycle back to the UK is a place that I never thought we would be."

Prince Harry told the publication: "I wish that we could close this down because there wasn’t a need for it, but as long as there’s a need for it, we will keep it going."

"I know the UK is looking forward to having the Games back to where it started."

The Invictus Games will take place in Birmingham in July 2027, after the city's bid was selected from among seven competing cities worldwide.

According to the foundation, Birmingham's successful bid was due to its demonstrated strong commitment to supporting the well-being and recovery of current and former military personnel.

The Duke will stay in Canada until the closing ceremony on Sunday, while Meghan Markle has returned to California to reunite with her children, Archie, 05, and Lilibet, 03.

The Duchess' departure was reportedly planned.