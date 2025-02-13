Orlando Bloom shares 'healing' message after fun filled outing with son

American singer Katy Perry’s fiancé, Orlando Bloom, shared a thought-provoking message after making a rare appearance with son Flynn.

Taking over to his Instagram story on Wednesday, February 12, the Lord of the Rings actor cited a quote by a Japanese author, Daisaku Ikeda.

"Merely thinking about our own problems often causes us to fall even deeper into despair. But, by offering a hand to someone who is also suffering, we ourselves regain the will to live. Taking action out of concern for others enables us to heal our lives," the motivational quote read.

Bloom’s latest social media update about suffering and healing came a couple of days after he made headlines for an outing with his son, whom he shares with his former wife, Miranda Kerr.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star treated his 13-year-old son to the football's biggest match of the year on February 9.

Among other celebrities, the actor and his teenage son was at Ceasers Superdome to witness the match between Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs team and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 48-year-old actor posted an adorable snapshot with the young lad on his Instagram stories featuring the cute father-son duo posing from the stands.

In the photo, Flynn sported a black bomber jacket while his was was covered with a red heart emoji.

In addition to Flynn, Orlando is a father to the Roar singer’s four-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.