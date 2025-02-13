Zara Tindall makes stunning appearance as Invictus Games wraps in Whistler

Zara Tindall was a vision of elegance as she made a glamourous appearance next to her husband Mike Tindall for an important sports dinner.

The couple, who still share civil ties with Prince Harry despite their close bond with Prince William, have strong ties to sports given that Mike was a former rugby player and Zara herself in invested in equestrian sport.

The Tindalls were spotted attending the Nordoff Robbins Legends of Rugby Dinner 2025 at London's JW Marriott Grosvenor House on Wednesday night.

Zara was dressed in a black velvet suit with plunging neckline and satin collar. Meanwhile, Mike was in a navy-blue suit and baby pink shirt, pairing his outfit with brown leather loafers.

Prince Harry, who is currently in Canada for his Invictus Games, is continuing with the week-long event solo after his wife Meghan Markle flew back to California to their two children.

The Invictus Games on Thursday shared a delightful video montage of the best moments that took place in the Whistler mountains.

“Our time on Whistler mountain comes to a close and we wanted to recognise how magical a time we had fully embracing the winter environment,” the caption read.

“We made history at #IG25 and we still have loads more action to come back in Vancouver! #iamhere”

For the 2025 iteration of the Games, Whistler saw the official opening of the first-ever winter adaptive sports competitions.