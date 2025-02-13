Prince Harry hints at Archie, Lilibet’s appearance at Invictus Games

Prince Harry, who founded the Invictus Games in 2014, is now hoping that one day he can pass on the reigns to his two children.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently in Canada attending the Invictus Games, got candid about what plans he for his five-year-old son Prince Archie and three-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet.

King Charles’ youngest son shared his hopes that his children also end up finding joy in the “power of sport”.

In a candid conversation, Harry expressed that he has been “constantly trying to make sure that [he] gets it right” when it comes to explaining what happened to the competitors taking part in Invictus.

He told People Magazine that he does his best to make them understand “what we do at Invictus to try to make their lives better and give them a chance to redefine themselves,” and the “power of sport”.

Harry also implied that there might be games where his children might also be involved.

“I’m hoping that my kids will take on every sport that they want as well, because I think it’s really important for all of us,” the Duke of Sussex said.

He added that once the Games wrap and he returns home to Archie and Lilibet, he is “going to tell them all the stories” just like he did after the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf.

After the Games wrap, Prince Harry says that he looks forward to telling his children all about what the competition in Canada was like.

“They were fascinated to see these guys, careering around the field in wheelchairs, playing basketball, wheelchair rugby, sitting volleyball, everything.”

Archie and Lilibet also received special presents from Team Nigeria taking part in the Games. The children were given custom jerseys with their names on it, which we given to them as Meghan returned to California on Wednesday.

The Invictus Games closing ceremony is set to be held on Sunday, February 16th. It is uncertain if Meghan will be returning for the big event, and if she would be accompanied by their two children.