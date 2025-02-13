King Charles, Prince William won't tolerate Harry, Meghan's 'new annoying move'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are in news for the Invictus Games in Canada, have been urged to continue their new strategy of avoiding rift with their royal relatives.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's unneccearry move could hurt King Charles III and future monarch William, according to a royal source.

"Harry and Meghan's next stunt against the royal family could burn all bridges between the Sussexes and the royal family," an insider has claimed.

On the other hand, Harry is being advised by several royal experts to focus on charitable efforts instead of risking new rift with their any annoying move.

The couple allegedly angered the King with their decision to visit Colombia and Nigeria last year, taking part in a range of activities. The couple's trips caused backlash with many branding them “quasi-royal” as the couple are no longer working members of the royal family.

It comes after a new poll has found that the British public believe Harry is more of a celebrity than a member of the royal family, as he and wife Meghan Markle continue to distance themselves from the Firm.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has been in high spirits at the Invictus Games in Vancouver, spreading love and happiness with his admirable initiative.