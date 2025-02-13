‘Harry Potter’ TV makers release statement on Dumbledore casting

John Lithgow to play Albus Dumbledore in new 'Harry Potter' TV adaptation

The forthcoming TV adaptation of Harry Potter may just have found its Dumbledore.

John Lithgow, known for his iconic role of Winston Churchill in The Crown, is seemingly in final talks to play the headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

According to the Variety, a source confirmed that the two-time Oscar winner is being considered for the role.

However, in a statement by HBO the makers did not confirm nor deny the ongoing rumours.

"We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumour and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalise deals."

In the hit novel and film series Dumbledore is an elderly and powerful wizard who mentors Harry in his fight against the dark lord, Voldemort.

Previously, the role was portrayed by late Richard Harris for the first two films and then by late Michael Gambon for rest of the films. Meanwhile, Jude Law played a younger version of the wizard in the Fantastic Beasts prequel films.

In addition to Lithgow, other rumoured actors include, Paapa Essiedu for Professor Snape, Sharon Horgan and Lesley Manville for Deputy Headmistress Minerva McGonagall, Brett Goldstein for Rubeus Hagrid and Cillian Murphy for Lord Voldemort.

For the role of Harry, Ron and Hermione, Warner Bros. launched an open casting call for kids between 9 -11 ages in England and Ireland during the fall of 2024.

The upcoming wizarding series is designed to run over a decade by writer/showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director/executive producer Mark Mylod.

The Harry Potter TV series is slated to debut in 2026.