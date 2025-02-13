‘Bachelor’ alum Ben Higgins, wife Jessica Clarke welcome first baby

‘Bachelor’ alum Ben Higgins promised to reveal the face of his new born baby soon

Ben Higgins and his wife Jessica Clarke have officially embarked on a beautiful journey of parenthood.

Taking over to his Instagram on Wednesday, February 12, the Bachelor alum announced that his wife has given birth to their first baby.

Revealing that the couple is now parents to a baby girl, he updated on the new born baby and mother’s health.

"Baby girl Higgins has entered the world. She is healthy. @jessclarke_ is doing so well," Higgins, 35, wrote in the caption of a photo, capturing the raw emotions of the family of three.

The parents were clearly emotional yet filled with excitement as they welcomed their little bundle of joy.

The baby girl was rested on her mother’s chest, while Clarke was lying on the hospital bed with teary eyes gazing over her already overwhelmed husband.

"I don’t yet have words for what just happened but the update right now is we have a daughter and Jess is recovering so well," Higgins continued in the caption. "The nurses and doctors who cared for us should be lifted high."

"Also I am biased, but God spent a little more time on our baby girl because she’s real beautiful!" the TV personality teased, adding playfully, "This beauty will be revealed soon, but first she needs a bath."

The comments section was filled with warm wishes and congratulatory messages from close friends, fellows and fans.

For the unversed, the couple, who tied the knot in November 2021, revealed in August 2024 that they are expecting their first child via an Instagram post.