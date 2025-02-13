Teddi Mellencamp shares 6-months-old brain tumour diagnosis

Teddi Mellencamp diagnosed with ‘multiple tumours’ in brain

Teddi Mellencamp revealed brain tumour diagnosis.

The television personality shared that she is undergoing emergency surgery after doctors discovered multiple tumors on her brain.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 43, shared the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, explaining that she had been suffering from “severe and debilitating headaches” for weeks.

“Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months,” she continued.

Mellencamp confirmed that doctors plan to surgically remove two of the tumors, while the smaller ones will be treated with radiation at a later time.

Despite the shocking diagnosis, the reality star expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from her loved ones and medical team.

“I am blessed to have support from my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses, and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health,” she shared.

Mellencamp also took a moment to thank those who have reached out during this difficult time.

“Thank you to everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey,” she concluded.