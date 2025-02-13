Queen Camilla makes important decision after Prince Harry's heartfelt statement

Queen Camilla left fans in surprise as she stepped out with her grandchildren after Prince Harry's meaningful statement about his wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The 77-year-old Queen, who serves as a patron to the theatre, celebrated the launch of the Unicorns Creative Hub on Wednesday.

The Queen reminisced about secret theatre trips with her grandchildren as she chatted to actor Rory Kinnear and author Malorie Blackman during latest outing.

The engagement took place at Britain's largest children's theatre, which welcomes 60,000 families and schools annually.

The visit comes days after Prince Harry, who's currently Canada for the Invictus Games, made an important statement about his family, admitting: "To have my wife here supporting me is amazing. I love that she’s by my side. It’s such an important piece to this whole adventure."

The Duke of Sussex, in conversation with People, also shared that his young children are eager to learn about the international adaptive sports tournament, saying: "They are fascinated."

In his emotional statement, the Duke explained how his kids questioned about the injured, admitting: "It’s a very interesting conversation to have with your kids — to explain why that person is missing a leg, why that person is missing an arm, why do they look the way they do. It’s challenging but important."

On Tuesday, the Queen joined her husband King Charles III for a special reception at Buckingham Palace in London.