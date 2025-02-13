 
Timothee Chalamet receives huge honour at Santa Barbara Film Fest

By Web Desk
February 13, 2025
Timothee Chalamet receives huge honour at Santa Barbara Film Fest

Timothee Chalamet is getting the recognition after a hardworking year in film industry.

The 29-year-old was presented with this year’s Arlington Artist of the Year Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival for his Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

The Dune star made a lighthearted joke about his acting as he received the award on Tuesday, February 11th.

"That was the trippiest montage," the actor told his Dune co-star Josh Brolin, after he appeared on the stage following a series of his movie clips that was shown to the audience.

"Wonka to Bob Dylan. Really?" Chalamet quipped.

The Oscar-nominated actor also reflected on the role of the legendary songwriter as his inspiration.

"I admire Bob Dylan [and] these great lyricists [and] artists that generate the work. Maybe one day I'll generate the work. Maybe one day I'll write something great," he said.

A Complete Unknown is up for more nominations this year, including Chalamet, Norton, 55, Barbaro, 34, and Mangold, among the eight Academy Award nominations for the movie.

Chalamet himself is also a leading contender for Dune: Part Two as Best Picture.