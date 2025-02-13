Timothee Chalamet receives huge honour at Santa Barbara Film Fest

Timothee Chalamet is getting the recognition after a hardworking year in film industry.

The 29-year-old was presented with this year’s Arlington Artist of the Year Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival for his Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

The Dune star made a lighthearted joke about his acting as he received the award on Tuesday, February 11th.

"That was the trippiest montage," the actor told his Dune co-star Josh Brolin, after he appeared on the stage following a series of his movie clips that was shown to the audience.

"Wonka to Bob Dylan. Really?" Chalamet quipped.

The Oscar-nominated actor also reflected on the role of the legendary songwriter as his inspiration.

"I admire Bob Dylan [and] these great lyricists [and] artists that generate the work. Maybe one day I'll generate the work. Maybe one day I'll write something great," he said.

A Complete Unknown is up for more nominations this year, including Chalamet, Norton, 55, Barbaro, 34, and Mangold, among the eight Academy Award nominations for the movie.

Chalamet himself is also a leading contender for Dune: Part Two as Best Picture.