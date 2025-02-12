Buckingham Palace releases King Charles delightful video as Harry signals return

Buckingham Palace issued a new video of King Charles III, showing him playing rugby amid Prince Harry's Invictus Games in Canada.

The 76-year-old monarch's mesmerising video, showing him throwing a rugby ball into the net with an international player, was shared by the royal family's social media accounts moments after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's separation as the Duchess returned to the US leaving the Duke alone in Canada.

The monarch's received loud cheers upon his arrival at Tottenham Hotspur's football pitch after meeting their club captains Son Heung-min and Bethany England.

The video comes amid reports that Prince harry is returning to the UK this year, giving his dad a reason to celebrate.

During the visit the King met Efe Obada, the longest-serving British NFL player, and Phoebe Schecter, captain of Team GB Women's Flag Football team and NFL Global Flag Ambassador.