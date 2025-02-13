Diddy files $100M bombshell lawsuit against NBC for defamation

Sean Diddy Combs claims documentary portrays him as a ‘monster’

Sean Diddy Combs, who is currently behind the bars in Brooklyn jail, filed a lawsuit against the documentary that revealed his alleged crimes.

The 55-year-old disgraced music mogul filed the complaint on Wednesday, February 12th, which states that the documentary attempts to “crudely psychologise” him.

The legal document obtained by Page Six detailed, “It maliciously and baselessly jumps to the conclusion that Mr. Combs is a ‘monster’ and ‘an embodiment of Lucifer’ with ‘a lot of similarities to Jeffrey Epstein.’”

The Bad Boy founder’s complaint against NBC breaks apart all the allegations against the rapper and defends them as fallacies, including the claim that the documentary accused Diddy of “murdering the love of his life and mother to his children” despite the fact that there has “never been any evidence of foul play.”

The lawsuit slammed the long list of alleged victims who have come forward, claiming, “By maliciously advancing the unhinged narrative that Mr. Combs is a serial killer — with absolutely no evidence or logic to stand on and in the face of clear evidence to the contrary — Defendants spread fake news of the most damaging kind,” the lawsuit states.

The accused rapper’s legal team alleged that they had issued a warning to NBC and Ample in December for their allegations being “unequivocally false,” had been “debunked and lack any credible evidence” but they still proceeded with the release of the trailer and series.

The defamation in the documentary is causing “substantial reputational and financial harm” to the rapper and hinders his right to a fair trial, the document further claimed.