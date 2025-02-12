Britney Spears' ex-husband reacts to her viral knife dancing videos

Britney Spears' model and fitness trainer ex opens up about their relationship

Britney Spears’ viral knife-dancing video sparked plenty of reactions — but her ex-husband, Sam Asghari, isn’t one to judge.

The model and actor addressed the headline-making clip during his February 12 appearance on The Viall Files podcast, making it clear that he never tried to control Spears’ choices, even during their marriage.

In the September 2023 video (posted right after their split), Spears danced while wielding two knives, a moment that quickly made waves online.

When asked how he felt about it, Asghari remained neutral, insisting that his ex-wife has every right to express herself.

"I'm not someone that's ‘Let me, let me take your phone from you and not allow you to do anything and restrict you from posting your own content,’" he explained.

He also defended Spears’ creative freedom, calling her a “genius artist” and adding, “What's in her head is gold, and it's what made her who she is.”

To him, dance is simply her way of communicating. “I’m not gonna be the one that's gonna stop anybody from posting whatever they want,” he said.

Asghari and Spears met in 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video and were together for seven years before their divorce was finalised in May 2024.