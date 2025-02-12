Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'ignore' ex 'best friend' at Invictus Games

The Duke and Suchess of Sussex's relationship with the political figure reportedly soured

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games returned to Canada, but one familiar face was notably absent.

According to the Daily Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who previously attended the event in 2017, was nowhere to be seen this time around.

Hardcastle pointed out that Trudeau’s absence was particularly striking given his past ties to Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Like the elephant in the room, Harry and Meghan’s Invictus Games ballyhoo ignores Canada’s lame-duck premier Justin Trudeau,” he wrote.

He went on to suggest that their once-friendly relationship soured after 2019, when photos of Trudeau in blackface resurfaced. Despite previous speculation that Canada might offer the Sussexes refuge post-Megxit, the Prime Minister was not part of their latest chapter.

Instead of making an appearance at the Games, Trudeau reportedly stayed home to watch the opening ceremony before jetting off to Paris to discuss artificial intelligence with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry took centre stage at the event, using his speech to highlight global challenges.

“At this moment when there is no shortage of crises, no absence of uncertainty, no lack of weak moral character in the world,” he said, praising the resilience and courage of the participating veterans.