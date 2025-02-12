Jason Kelce moves to tears talking about Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl loss

Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl game was ‘hard to watch’ for Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce has finally broken his silence on watching brother Travis Kelce lose to his former team, Philadelphia Eagles, at the Super Bowl.

The 37-year-old former football player was reduced to tears as he talked about how difficult it was to support his brother while also naturally rooting for his former team, on Wednesday, February 12th.

During the latest episode of New Heights podcast, Jason told Travis, “On one hand, you played your entire life with an organization and team. A lot of people in that building — coaches, friends, teammates that you've gone through adversity with — and it really makes you very, very close."

Speaking of his dilemma, he added, “And then on the other hand, you have your brother, and I've always supported you. I've always wanted you to win.”

“Every step of the way,” Travis chimed in, agreeing with the former Eagles centre.

Jason continued, “And I wanted you to win this game. I thought I made that clear,” to which Travis responded, “You made it clear to me.”

Discussing how he still feels a connection to his former team, the retired NFL star said, “Yeah and all that is true, we are still very much attached to this organization, which is why there is part of me that obviously is very happy and proud that they have won this game. But that does not take precedence over rooting for you. And that's why this game sucked. It was very, very hard to watch."

Not being able to hold back his tears, he added, “As much as I love the Eagles, as much as I love the city of Philadelphia, there was not a f---ing ounce of me that … I tried to correlate that I was rooting for both sides the whole time and that I was gonna be happy and sad regardless.”

"I just don't know how to articulate that I'm happy for some of the Eagles, but at the same time, I was miserable during the game watching you not achieve your success again," Jason admitted.