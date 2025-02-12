Cynthia Erivo reveals her intense vocal training journey for ‘Wicked’

Cynthia Erivo plays iconic 'Elphaba' the Wicked Witch of the West in ‘Wicked’

Cynthia Erivo opened up about the meticulous vocal and physical training that both she and Ariana Grande go through to master their performances in Wicked.

During Variety's FYC presented by Universal, the cast of Oscar-nominated film came together to discuss their experiences of working on the movie.

The Harriet star said: "The training we both had to do on our voices in order to make those sounds took time, for both voice and body."

"It isn’t easy to sing in a harness up in the air,” she added referring it to Defying Gravity moment where 'Elphaba' soars into the air with her broom.

"But these women deserve our all. So, we threw ourselves into it whether it was a 2 a.m. wake-up call, a 5 a.m. makeup call, or a two-hour workout."

The Defying Gravity scene serves as the climax of the film representing a turning point in story of Glinda and Elphaba’s friendship. Erivio described filming the iconic scene as "fun as hell."

The Grammy Award winner also recalled humorous moment when Grande, after singing a couple of notes of the hit song, accidentally burned her butt and needed an ice pack.

Previously, Erivo in a behind-the-scenes featurette posted by the movie’s YouTube page, shared that she and her co-star chose to sing live on sets so that "we would be further connected to the words we were saying, and to each other."

The Wicked soundtrack garnered massive critical acclamation since it release hitting number one on Billboard's Top Album Sales, Soundtracks, and Vinyl Albums charts.