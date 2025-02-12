Whoopi Goldberg real thoughts on Serena Williams Super Bowl cameo go viral

Whoopi Goldberg slams Stephen A. Smith on his critique of Serena Williams' Super Bowl dance

Whoopi Goldberg reveals how she feels about Serena Williams’ Super Bowl Halftime Show cameo.

Serena Williams’ surprise cameo during Kendrick Lamar’s diss track Not With Us aimed at Drake, her ex, at Super Bowl LIX, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans made waves across the internet.

On one hand, it garnered praise from her husband Alexis Ohanian – the Reddit co-founder, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to write, “Pretty fantastic halftime show.”

On the other hand, the dance drew flak from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith who said he would have divorced Serena if she had been his wife over her recent appearance.

Whoopi Goldberg on her recent appearance at The View slams the ESPN analyst over linking the Grand Slam Champion’s performance with her ex, Drake.

“All you can think of is her ex-boyfriend? I don’t understand. Why would you even think it was [about Drake]? Why would you think she’s not smart enough?” said Goldberg in disbelief.

The Star Trek star further emphasized how the former professional tennis player’s appearance was “a big opportunity” and not about For All the Dogs rapper – who is deeply upset at Lamar’s performance but is not showing it on the outside.

The 69-year-old pointed out that the sports player “got a chance to do something she wanted to do, and she went and did it.”

She continued her critique, “and instead of saying, ‘Damn, that was kind of great,’ you’re bringing it back to some old stuff.”

The Lion King voice artist reprimanded the Stephen A. Smith show host for making everything about “somebody’s man”.

Goldberg said, “It ain’t always about somebody’s man. It’s about the person. Forget all that other stuff. We do.”

For the unversed, the one of the greatest tennis players of all time won hearts due to her touching gesture of defending Taylor Swift when the Eras Tour performer got booed when she appeared on jumbotron during the game February 9, 2025.