'One Direction' member gets trolled on rare appearance after Liam Payne death

Netizens have mixed reactions over his style statement

One Direction bandmates have been left in a state of shock after the sudden passing of their brother Liam Payne.

It has been five months to his death now, and the boys seem to get back to their normal lives slowly and gradually.

Out of the surviving four members, two of them namely Zayn Mallik and Niall Horan have made back to appearances in the past few days.

But Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson were not very often spotted.

Earlier today, Tomlinson marked an unusual presence at the Super Bowl 2025. He was snapped in a comfortable outfit wearing a checkered bomber jacket along with dark grey jeans and white joggers.

This was his first public appearance after the 31-year-old singer’s death, which has not been received quite well by some social media users.

They have been questioning the style statement he carried for the night.

One of them jokingly wrote, "Why he got the Burberry baby shower fit on”, while another reacted: "Who is his stylist."

One of the trolls also mentioned Louis wearing his father’s shoes. "The dad shoes," they added.

Meanwhile, another user stated: "I love him, but his styling kills me. It’s always the bottom half with him: beautiful jackets and sweaters with the most ill-fitting jeans or track pants."

Last month, the 33-year-old musician attended old pal Malik’s concert in Los Angeles, leaving behind all their past differences.