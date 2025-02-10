Prince Harry, Prince William come together as Palace gives new titles

Prince Harry and Prince William may not be on speaking terms at the moment, but the brothers share a rare trait together which was recognised at the Palace.

The Duke of Sussex is currently in Canada for the Invictus Games with his wife Meghan Markle, meanwhile the Prince of Wales carrying out royal engagements on behalf of his father King Charles.

However, the monarch’s two sons were reunited in an unlikely circumstance as they received new titles from the Palace staff, via royal biographer Tom Quinn’s new book, Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants.

Quinn revealed to Life & Style that the palace staff is “certainly privy to secrets” even before they are asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

One of the staff members shared that when William and Harry were young, no one could get the princes to clean up after themselves.

They were famously dubbed as “messiest royals” among the staff.

One of the servants of the late Queen Mother, William Talon, told the royal author that William and Harry were convinced mystical beings were responsible for cleaning up after them.

“One servant joked to me that she thought William and Harry as children believed fairies came into their room at night and tidied everything up,” Quinn relayed.