Anne Hathaway support for Philadelphia Eagle win hearts of fans

Anne Hathaway cheers for Philidalphia Eagles at 2025 Super Bowl

Anne Hathaway left Philadelphia Eagle fans swooning as she cheered for team at Super Bowl, held at Caesars Superdome, New Orleans.

The Devil Wears Prada star, donning a button-down tank top with a green sweater draped around her shoulders, was spotted celebrating and dancing from the stands as the Eagles continued to score throughout the night.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement.

One referenced to her hit film Princess Diaries, writing, "Notice how Anne Hathaway on the Eagles side? That’s my Princess of Genovia."

Another tweeted, "The most important takeaway from this game is that Anne Hathaway is an Eagles fan."

"Anne Hathaway being an Eagles fan just made today so much better," added another.

One user quipped, "Congratulations to Anne Hathaway’s favourite team!"

"The Eagles did this for Anne Hathaway. I would give her the game ball if it was me," another joked.

Hathaway wasn't the only celebrity supporting the Philadelphia Eagles. Fellow actors including, Bradley Cooper, Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh, and Kevin Hart were also in attendance.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd, Ice Spies and Ashley Avignone wear spotted cheering for Kansas City Chiefs.

The Philadelphia Eagles bagged this year’s trophy stopping the Kansas City Chiefs from making history of winning three Super Bowls in a row this Sunday.