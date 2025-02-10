Kate Middleton savagely mocked by her steady lover

Princess Kate, who's widely regarded as a royal fashion icon, known for her thoughtful and elegant outfit choices, was surprisingly teased by her beloved person during an event.

Prince William, who never hesitates to express his true feelings for his beloved wife, once cracked a brutal joke about Princess Kate's allegedly 'inappropriate' outfit choice.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have often been spotted sharing a laugh together, and their witty exchanges always leave fans in awe.

Kate hadn’t fully realised the importance of dressing carefully as a senior royal, one of William’s advisers has claimed. At one occasion, this lack of awareness led to a brutal, yet funny, remark from her husband.

"Before Kate realized that as a senior royal, you have to dress carefully, she once bought an outfit that William considered inappropriate, the adviser told The Times.

He told Kate she looked as if she'd just run through a charity shop covered in superglue. Everyone thought this was very funny, including, to her credit, Kate.

It's not just William who shares a laugh at his wife’s expense. The Princess of Wales has been known to tease her husband too, particularly about his family.

William, during a visit to an art group in Shepherd's Bush last year, humorously declared Kate "the arty one" while they decorated biscuits together.

The much-loved royal couple's shared sense of humor is also evident from their past interviews.

When asked during their 2010 engagement announcement if Kate had posters of William on her bedroom wall, the prince joked: "It wasn’t just one, it was like 10, 20 [posters]." the Princess gave a befitting response to the Prince, saying: "He wishes. No, I had the Levi's guy on my bedroom wall, not a picture of William. Sorry."