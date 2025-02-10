All celebrities at Super Bowl 2025: Taylor Swift, Bradley Cooper and more

Super Bowl 2025 became a star-studded affair as celebrities flocked to Ceaser Superdome to witness the most anticipated match.
On Sunday, February 9, the Philadelphia Eagles took home the champion's crown after their match against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the venue was filled with A-list celebrities.
Taylor Swift was among the fans cheering for her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s team from the suits. Kelce’s parents, Ed and Donn, were also present.
Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper was in attendance with his daughter, both rooting for the Eagles.
Following is the complete list of all the celebrities who attended one of the year's most important game show of the year.
Taylor Swift
The Cruel Summer singer exuded a boss lady aura in a white blazer and an eye-popping accessory: Her "T" ruby thigh chain from the Grammys. She was supporting her boyfriend, the tight end of the Chiefs.
Kevin Costner
The Yellowstone star Kevin Costner looks dapper in a white loose button-up shirt, accessorising it with black sunglasses.
Bradley Cooper
The widely known Eagles fan was honoured to announce the team’s entrance into the field. The Maestro star was accompanied by his seven-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, marking her first Super Bowl.
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson strikes a pose on the Tubi red carpet ahead of the Super Bowl. The former One Direction singer opted for a red, black and white plaided zip-up shirt.
Blue Ivy Carter, Rumi Carter and Jay-Z
Beyonce’s husband, Jay-Z, enjoyed a father-daughter game day with Blue Ivy, 13, and seven-year-old Rumi Carter.
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler was spotted in the stands as he was settled beside Paul Rudd’s seat.
Pete Davidson
The hard-core Eagles fan Pete Davidson was captured with the Philadelphia cheerleaders’ squad ahead of the game.
Paul Rudd
The Ant-Man star was hanging around the Kansas City Chiefs on the field during the pregame.
Miles Teller
Another Eagles fan, Miles Teller, was seen in the stands before the game started wearing black shades and a green jacket.
Ice Spice and Ashley Avignone
Ice Spice and Ashley Avigone joined Swift, 35, to support the chiefs.
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart rooted for the winning team and celebrated the Eagles' victory over the Chiefs.
Zac Efron
Zac Efron took to his Instagram to offer a sneak peek from his time at the Super Bowl halftime headliner Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us rendition.
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway donned green to root for the Eagles and celebrated the team's lead over the opposition.
Cynthia Erivo
Wicked star Cynthia Erivo posted a cheeky selfie from the stands
Brittany Mahomes
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes engaged with their two oldest children, Sterling, three, and Bronze, two, to let off some steam ahead of the game.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, 47, was suited up and smiling in his first major event since his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, welcomed her first baby with her new boyfriend.
Brady was tapped as the lead colour commentator for the big game.
Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore
In addition to the Night Changes singer, Brendan Fraser and his girlfriend Jeanne Moore graced the Tubi red carpet with their joint appearance.
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr., a New Orleans native, forced the crowd to groove with his energetic pregame performance.
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm announced the entrance of the Kansas City Chiefs to the Ceasers Superdome.
Lauren Daigle and Trombone Shorty
Louisiana singer Lauren Daigle and Trombone Shorty took the stage to perform America the Beautiful before the kickoff.
Jon Batiste
Jon Batiste was one of the announced singers. The Grammy winner was honoured to sing the National anthem.
Haim
The Haim sisters went to support Kelce’s girlfriend Swift as the Eagles jumped to an early lead.
David Boreanaz
David Boreanaz attended the game with his son Jaden, and they both rooted for the Eagles: “Go birds,” he wrote in his Instagram stories.
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba also joined the list of celebrity parents who attended the game with their children. She took her daughters to the Super Bowl after divorcing Cash Warren.
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer and the cast of Kinda Pregnant were at the game. The actress shared a photo of the group sitting in a row on Instagram Stories.
