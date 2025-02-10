Travis Kelce channels ‘Bee Gees’ at Super Bowl 2025

Travis Kelce seemed to just have had a trip to the ‘70s.

The NFL player made a stylish entrance at the Caesars Superdome ahead of Super Bowl 2025, where the Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The star tight end embraced a bold 1970s-inspired look, stepping out in an oversized brown suit paired with a printed shirt. Completing the retro aesthetic, he accessorized with oversized tinted sunglasses, a gold necklace, and a floral brooch.

Kelce’s outfit quickly sparked reactions on social media, with fans drawing comparisons to iconic '70s figures.

"Travis Kelce got a Starsky and Hutch vibe going on," one user tweeted, while another joked, "Travis Kelce cosplaying as a member of the Bee Gees."

Other comparisons included an "extra in Scarface," an "extra from Boogie Nights," and "a member of the Channel 4 News Team."

The 35-year-old NFL star has a history of making statement fashion choices.

Last year, he arrived at the Super Bowl in a sparkling black suit by Amiri, a look some fans believed was inspired by girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Reputation era.

Swift, also 35, coordinated in an all-black corset with bedazzled jeans, incorporating multiple nods to Kelce’s jersey number, 87, through custom accessories and personalized boots.

While Swift’s Super Bowl outfit remains a mystery, the pop superstar has been embracing luxury fashion lately, often incorporating custom Kelce-inspired jewelry into her looks.

When asked about her style choices at a pre-Super Bowl press event, Kelce expressed admiration for his girlfriend’s impeccable fashion sense.

"I wouldn’t say we necessarily coordinate but Tay’s always gonna be dressed head-to-toe looking the flyest," Kelce said.