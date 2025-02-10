 
Sunday February 09, 2025
Travis Kelce channels ‘Bee Gees’ at Super Bowl 2025

Travis Kelce dresses up arriving at Caesars Superdome ahead of the Super Bowl 2025

By Web Desk
February 10, 2025

Travis Kelce seemed to just have had a trip to the ‘70s.

The NFL player made a stylish entrance at the Caesars Superdome ahead of Super Bowl 2025, where the Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The star tight end embraced a bold 1970s-inspired look, stepping out in an oversized brown suit paired with a printed shirt. Completing the retro aesthetic, he accessorized with oversized tinted sunglasses, a gold necklace, and a floral brooch.

Kelce’s outfit quickly sparked reactions on social media, with fans drawing comparisons to iconic '70s figures. 

"Travis Kelce got a Starsky and Hutch vibe going on," one user tweeted, while another joked, "Travis Kelce cosplaying as a member of the Bee Gees." 

Other comparisons included an "extra in Scarface," an "extra from Boogie Nights," and "a member of the Channel 4 News Team."

The 35-year-old NFL star has a history of making statement fashion choices. 

Last year, he arrived at the Super Bowl in a sparkling black suit by Amiri, a look some fans believed was inspired by girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Reputation era. 

Swift, also 35, coordinated in an all-black corset with bedazzled jeans, incorporating multiple nods to Kelce’s jersey number, 87, through custom accessories and personalized boots.

While Swift’s Super Bowl outfit remains a mystery, the pop superstar has been embracing luxury fashion lately, often incorporating custom Kelce-inspired jewelry into her looks. 

When asked about her style choices at a pre-Super Bowl press event, Kelce expressed admiration for his girlfriend’s impeccable fashion sense.

"I wouldn’t say we necessarily coordinate but Tay’s always gonna be dressed head-to-toe looking the flyest," Kelce said.