SZA gushes about Kendrick Lamar ahead of Super Bowl performance

SZA teases Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

SZA cannot hold back her excitement ahead of Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The 35-year-old rapper sang the Not Like Us rapper’s praises during her interview with the reporters in the press room at the Grammy Awards last weekend.

"That's King Kendrick's performance, and that is all for him to divulge," said SZA, who is set to join the rapper for the much-anticipated performance.

"What I can say is he's worked really hard on it, and I'm so honored to be a part of it," added the Saturn hitmaker.

Lamar will be headlining the Super Bowl LIX halftime show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans as the Kansas City Chiefs face off the Philadelphia Eagles.

The performance will come after Lamar had a great week after he won five Grammy awards in the annual musical ceremony.

Lamar's performance was announced in September 2024 announcement, and a few months later, Lamar announced that SZA would be joining him as a special guest, before they embark on their upcoming Grand National Tour, which starts off in April