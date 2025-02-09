Which celebrities are likely to appear at Super Bowl 2025?

Super Bowl 2025 will be star-studded with THESE personalities

Super Bowl 2025 is all set to take place at Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, surrounded by many stars.

Along with the present president of the US, Donald Trump, many A-list celebrities will be coming together to celebrate football.

Taylor Swift will be a notable appearance at the event, who arrived in NOLA two days back, to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce, the star player of Kansas City Chiefs.

Before the game starts on Sunday, Kendrick Lamar will set the stage on fire with his performance.

Alongside the pop superstar, several celebrities have been vocal about their support for the Chiefs who are likely to attend, including, Brad Pitt, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Miranda Lambert, Heidi Gardner, Henry Cavill, Henry Winkler, Eric Stonestreet, Rob Riggle, and Melissa Etheridge.

Philadelphia Eagles, playing against the Chiefs, also have a big list of celebrity fans that might be showing up, including, Will Smith, Bradley Cooper, Kevin Hart, Quinta Brunson, Tina Fey, Lil Uzi Vert, Miles Teller, Pink, Meek Mill, Keke Palmer, Questlove, Sylvester Stallone, and Kelly Ripa.

The 59th Super Bowl match will mark the second annual game that Swift attends, after she supported Kelce last year, with her squad in the stands. The Anti-Hero hitmaker was joined by Ice Spice, Blake Lively, Ashley Avignone and Lana Del Rey.

This comes after the 14-time-Grammy winner showed support for her beau at the Grammys where she donned a custom dress in Kelce’s team colours and a “T” charm hanging on her thigh.