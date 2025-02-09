Isla Fischer on what she learned after painful divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen

Isla Fischer has finally spoken up about her bittersweet divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen divorce.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the Greed actress opened up about her divorce after almost a year.

The Australian actress said that it’s “the most difficult thing I've been through and I've learnt so much about myself in the process”.

“I never imagined my family being separated but we are committed and loving parents,” explained the 49-year-old.

Reflecting on her own parents’ divorce when she was nine-year-old, Isla pointed out that she worked for a peaceful arrangement.

“It was very harmonious, I don't ever remember them fighting about anything … they were very inclusive of each other,” stated The Confessions of a Shopaholic actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Isla revealed she leaned on her female support at the time of her split from Sacha.

The Bridget Jones actress shared that she was helped through by “the women in my life”.

“The female relationships that I cultivated in our business, those women have been there for me,” she added.

Meanwhile, Isla also offered insights into dating someone in the future.

“That's not on my to-do list. I'm not ready to think about any of that,” quipped the actress.