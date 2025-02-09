Kevin Costner reflects on importance of making movies for viewers

Kevin Costner has recently explained how Hollywood movies have nothing to do with politics.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, the Yellowstone star believed that no change was needed in the industry with the introduction of Donald Trump administration and movie-makers only focused on viewers while making movies.

“I think you make the best movie you can for an audience and understand that…you have a chance,” explained the 70-year-old.

Kevin told the outlet, “Every so often you have a chance to do something meaningful.”

The Horizon star noted that movies don't have to be important, but they have to have an audience in mind and it was for pure fun.

“I think it doesn't matter about party in [the] office,” he remarked.

Kevin added, “It's about the people sitting in the dark. It's got nothing to do with politics.”

Earlier in June, the actor reportedly left his hit show Yellowstone because of scheduling and contract issues that were preventing him from focusing on his four-part Civil War drama Horizon: An American Saga, which he starred in and directed.

While discussing the American Saga: Chapter 1 box office failure, Kevin told E! News, “I've faced life with people being dismissive of me.”

However, the actor revealed, “They can't be dismissive of ‘Horizon,’ because now it's out of their hands.”

“And they might point to the finish line – well, this is what it did at the box office – but I know that this movie is going to play for the next 50 years,” mentioned Kevin.

The actor added, “It's not just a Western, it's a history of migration and what they had to do to survive. And I'm really proud of it."