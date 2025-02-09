Kanye West issues shocking statement on Diddy, Cassie Ventura lawsuit

Kanye West is not yet done supporting Diddy after publicly appealing for his release.
The 47-year-old rapper took to social media for yet another unfiltered rant and shared a picture of Diddy from the 2016 footage released where he punched and kicked his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
The Heartless rapper wrote in the caption, “When I [sic] man truly loves a woman he may express it in rage I empathize with both sides.”
He added, “You have to truly be in love to get to the point of risking everything.”
Making a joke about the subject of domestic violence, he wrote in a separate tweet, “Hey question if someone were to beat up their girlfriend in public, would that be considered domestic violence, or is that outdoor violence, or is it just public indecency?”
“....Im just asking for a friend,” the Carnival rapper added.
Ye went as far as posting a picture of a hoodie, now selling on his Yeezy website, identical to the one Ventura was seen wearing in the assault footage, naming it the “Love Hoodie.”
The tweets come after a series of outrageous comments he has been making since the Grammy weekend.
