Offset triggers drama with fiery rant after Cardi B’s date night

Offset, one third of the rap group Migo and Cardi B’s longtime love interest, is feeling the heat after his public reaction to Cardi B’s night out with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

Social media took no time in expressing their thoughts about the rapper’s choice of words and began roasting him, calling his rant "embarrassing."

Cardi was seen going out with Stefon at a New Orleans club on Thursday, leaving their fans wondering if there’s more to their night out than just a friendly hangout.

Though neither of them confirmed any romantic connection, their close interaction had fans questioning what’s really going on.

While responding to the ongoing drama surrounding Cardi and Stefon, Offset shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter) account, "My New B*tch Badder,” followed by, “Had u last week by the way."

Reacting to their heated conflict, even though the rapper had not mentioned anyone’s name, but fans came out to share their own opinions.

One user wrote, "Offset is just so embarrassing like just move on in silence. it's not a competition talking bout ‘my new bch better’ that is the mother of your children. mind you Cardi B will always be the baddest you ever had!"

Another user quipped: "Right there will never be another Cardi in his life."