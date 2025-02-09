Royal family hopes for Prince Andrew’s new direction

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie continue to support their father, Prince Andrew, despite the scrutiny surrounding him, royal expert Arthur Edwards revealed.



Speaking on The Sun's Royal Exclusive Show, Edwards noted that the sisters, much like their mother, Sarah Ferguson, remain loyal to Andrew, even as his public image remains tarnished.



“They love their father. He has always been good to them,” Edwards shared, adding that while they might hope for a fresh start for him, significant change seems unlikely.

Andrew has faced backlash due to his past ties with Jeffrey Epstein, and his royal privileges have diminished over time. Last year, King Charles removed his private security detail, and the Duke of York has not received financial support from the royal family since the scandal erupted.

Despite these challenges, Andrew's daughters have maintained their bond with him. Edwards believes that the best course of action for Andrew is to stay out of the spotlight. “The best thing for him now is to lead a quiet life,” he advised.

However, new revelations continue to emerge. Last month, a resurfaced photo from 2010 contradicted Andrew’s claim that he had severed ties with Epstein, reigniting public interest in the controversy.