Prince Harry breaks silence after Trump takes brutal dig at Meghan 

Prince Harry reacted to the brutal comments made by Donald Trump aimed at her beloved wife, Meghan Markle, during the Invictus Games.
The Duke of Sussex highlighted the growing 'weak moral character' around the world, seemingly hitting the US president.
During his powerful speech at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games, Harry said, "From the bid for the Games through to this week’s competition, we have walked together, side-by-side on this journey, and are so grateful to you for having these games on your land."
The Duke added, "At this moment, when there is no shortage of crises, no absence of uncertainty, no lack of weak moral character in the world, the values you embody—the way you carry yourselves—not only at the Invictus Games but each and every day… your courage, your resilience, your humanity… illuminate a path forward for us all. And for that, we thank you."
It is important to note that Prince Harry's reaction came after Donald Trump called Meghan 'terrible' while discussing the Duke's US visa row.
