Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie deliver key King Charles message

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are nearing the end of the tour in Nepal as they wrap up final engagements in the country.

The couple had spent the night in a rural village, Ghandruk, which overlooks the Himalayas after spending Saturday trekking in the Annapurna Conservation Area.

As Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie descended the steps towards the village, they were greeted by colourfully dressed villagers, who were carrying flowers and immediately presented the couple with yellow garlands.

The Annapurna range is part of the Himalayas, less than 200 miles from Mount Everest, and the region has historic links with the Gurkhas.

During the trek, Edward had told the recruits, who were on their way to the new base in Catterick, North Yorkshire.

“Thank you for choosing to serve in the Brigade of Gurkhas in the British Army, and thank you for swearing allegiance to His Majesty today.”

“You are joining a regimental family with strong traditions and a reputation for loyalty, service and courage,” Edward said on behalf of the King. “‘Gurkhas have served the crown for over 209 years. This now becomes your heritage and your responsibility to uphold.”

He continued, “You will be living and serving a long way from home, which makes your decision even more impressive, and again, on behalf of King Charles and all the British people, we really do thank you and admire your decision. Finally, always remember, you are a soldier in the British army, but you are a son of Nepal. Be proud of both.”