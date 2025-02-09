Ariana Grande makes delightful appearance at PGA Awards

Ariana Grande has recently made a delightful appearance at the Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles on February 8.

The pop singer took the stage along with her Wicked co-star Jeff Goldblum, who played the role of wizard in a movie. Both stars presented a clip of the most successful movie during the Darry F. Zanuck Award nominee.

Ariana, who played the role of Glinda in a movie, looked stunning in champagne-coloured sleeveless dress that had a dainty neckline, sewn with gold and yellow beads, per Dailymail.com.

On the other hand, Jeff looked dapper in a black suit with white button-up shirt and dark tie with a small embroidered floral accent.

Interestingly, Anora, Wicked, A Complete Unknown, Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, The Substance, A Real Pain, Dune: Part Two and September 5 were nominated for the Daryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.

Meanwhile, Jeff spoke highly of his Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande following their Oscar nominations.

“Unbelievable to know and to have seen them work, Ariana and Cynthia,” he told Access Hollywood at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.

Jeff added, “They’re just great. The whole ensemble cared about the project so much.”