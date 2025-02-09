Hailey Bieber sparks marriage concerns with cryptic social media post

Hailey Bieber has fueled speculation about the state of her marriage to Justin Bieber with a cryptic Instagram post about "rejection" and "purpose".

The 28-year-old model shared a series of images on Saturday, including a text post that read, "I am imperfect. I have been rejected. I still have purpose."

The post comes amid ongoing rumours of marital tension between Hailey and Justin, with sources claiming the singer has been struggling with public appearances and social anxiety.

The Rhode mogul's friends are reportedly worried about his behavior, with some advising her to leave the marriage.

Despite the speculation, the couple has made public appearances together, including a recent dinner outing with Kendall Jenner and J Balvin. However, the publication claims that their relationship remains under strain.

The Baby crooner wife's Instagram post has sparked further speculation about the future of their six-year marriage.

Neither Hailey nor Justin has directly addressed the rumors, leaving fans to continue speculating about the state of their relationship.