Justin Bieber's worrying sightings sparks troubled marriage rumours

Justin Bieber's latest public appearance has sparked concern about his wellbeing, as he stepped out with his wife Hailey in New York looking disheveled.

The 30-year-old pop star wore a baggy hooded sweatshirt with no T-shirt underneath, revealing his hairy chest and tattoos. He completed his unusual outfit with a bright red NBA baseball cap and brown-rimmed glasses.

Hailey, 28, kept warm in a cozy leopard print coat and loose-fitting pants, but Justin's appearance has raised eyebrows.

This is not the first time Justin has been spotted looking unwell; last week, he was seen with "hollow" eyes, and has also been photographed looking weary and unshaven.

The worrying sightings come amid reports that Justin's marriage to Hailey is in "trouble".

A source revealed to The Sun: "Some of Hailey's friends have advised her to leave him. His behaviour is sometimes unacceptable. She's put up with a lot."

Justin and Hailey tied the knot six years ago and welcomed their son Jack Blues in August 2024. However, they have been at the center of split rumors, with some speculating that their marriage is on the rocks.