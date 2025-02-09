Who is performing at Super Bowl 2025? Kendrick Lamar, SZA and more

Super Bowl LIX has fans buzzing with excitement

In addition to the much-anticipated game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, fans are looking forward to Sunday's performances.

In September 2024, Kendrick Lamar was announced as the halftime headliner for the February 9 show.

Recently, Apple Music revealed in a teaser trailer that the Not Like Us Grammy award winner will be joined on stage by SZA at Ceaser Superdome.

Furthermore, the NFL has tapped more Louisiana natives to round up the stellar line-up of the performance.

Entertainment Weekly suggested there might be plenty of surprising guests to join, however, for now, the complete list of the announced performers set for the much-anticipated Super Bowl 2025 is below:

Who is performing at the 2025 Super Bowl?

Kendrick Lamar

This year is Lamar's first time headlining a Super Bowl halftime show, but it isn't his first time performing in one.

In 2022 the rapper appeared as a special guest during Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's West Coast-themed Super Bowl rendition.

SZA

SZA had just come off from an incredible year with touring in 2024, releasing a deluxe version of her Grammy-winning album, SOS, and debuting her acting career with One of Them Days.

Additionally, she and Lamar have previously collaborated on three songs across their respective new albums: Gloria, Luther, and 30 for 30.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA to perform together at Super Bowl 2025

Jon Batiste

Another 2024 Grammy nominee made it to the 2025 Super Bowl performers list. The New Orleans-born and raised jazz sensation has been tapped to perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LIX.

Ledisi

The Grammy-winning singer has been given a distinguished honour at the game. Like Batiste, the New Orleans-born and raised R&B mainstay is set to perform the song Lift Every Voice and Sing, known as the "Black national anthem."

Trombone Short and Jon Batiste attended the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts.

Trombone Shorty

Another New Orleans native will perform alongside Christian recording artist Lauren Daigle. The two will perform America the Beautiful.

Notably, Short and Batiste attended the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts. Though the two artists will perfrom different sets on Sunday, it will mark their reunion.

Lauren Daigle

Lauren Daigle is the last Louisianian among the announced performers. The Billboard chart topper and two-time Grammy award winner will join Shorty to treat the audience with America the Beautiful.

Post Malone

It is pertinent to note that Post Malone will not appear on the official Super Bowl pregame telecast but will headline the Super Bowl LIX YouTube Tailgate Concert.

The league’s ultimate pregame party will take place just steps away from Ceaser Superdome in New Orleans.

For the unversed, kick-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, with the halftime show likely to begin two to two-and-a-half hours in.