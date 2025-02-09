Royal Family springs to reclaim Prince Harry spotlight with Duchess Sophie

The royal family is seemingly using King Charles’ secret weapon in an attempt to reclaim the attention and spotlight that is on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the moment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off the Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada on Saturday, and Prince Harry made a moving speech at the opening ceremony.

Just hours after Prince Harry’s speech went live, statements from the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh about a major cause emerged.

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie are currently on a six-day royal tour to Nepal, where they took on several engagements. Sophie, who has been an advocate for the survivors of trafficking and gender-based violence, made an important vow.

During an interview, Sophie, who has been dubbed as the 'secret weapon' for the monarchy, stressed that her role as the senior working royal made it crucial that she stood up for those who can’t for themselves.

“So often, women often are excluded or at the bad end of the deal,” she said. “Unfortunately, women are affected the most when there are difficult issues to deal with. If people in my position don’t champion people like that, they have very little voice.”

She noted that people now have “woken up to the fact that these are really very real issues” and to “change behaviours you have to keep banging the drum. So, I keep on banging the drum.”

Previously, Buckingham Palace had also shared updates from Edward and Sophie's Nepal visit in a carousel post shared on Friday.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry shared that he made a promise to himself “to uphold my obligation, my sacred obligation after my own decade and privilege of military service — to do whatever I could to help my fellow brothers and sisters heal and to champion everything that we stand for.”