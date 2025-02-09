Ke Huy Quan moved to tears over Demi Moore’s milestone at Golden Globes

Ke Huy Quan relates to Demi Moore's Golden Globes win

Ke Huy Quan expressed how deeply he felt when Demi Moore received her first Golden Globe win.

In a conversation with the Entertainment Weekly, Quan got visibly emotional when he was asked about his favourite moment from this year’s award ceremony.

Quan and fellow Globes winner Ariana DeBose presented for Best Supporting Actor which was won by Moore.

"For me, when Demi Moore won," said the Loki actor as his voice cracked.

"I teared up. When she said she's never won anything, that was something. It just broke me because I know what that was like. I was just so happy for her, and I had tears coming down my cheeks."

The two stars have similar history when it come to winning the major accolade.

Moore, who has been an household name since the early '80s, picked up her first major acting award for The Substance last month, delivering an empowering speech about the value of knowing one’s worth in a business that often overlooks women.

Meanwhile, Quan who broke out as a child star in ‘80s in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies, stepped away from acting in his 20s and decided to work behind the camera as he struggled to find roles.

Quan made his comeback in Crazy Rich Asians and won his first-ever Golden Globe in 2023 for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In addition to her recent win, Moore has won Critics Choice Award for Best Actress for her in role in The Substance on Saturday, February 8, 2025.