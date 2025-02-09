Meghan Markle shares delightful video as Prince Harry receives big title

Meghan Markle delighted fans by releasing a heartwarming video on social media after her husband, Prince Harry honoured with a big title.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making it to the headlines with their joint appearance at the Invictus Games taking place in Canada.

The former Suits actress took to her official Instagram account to share a heartfelt video of Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, performing at the opening ceremony in BC Place in Vancouver.

In the video, Chris was heard singing a 'very happy Invictus Games,' while the crowd and Harry clapped enthusiastically.

Notably, A Sky Full of Stars singer made a light-hearted joke, leaving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in fits.

He said, "I would like to say thank you, of course, to Prince Harry. When he called me, he said, 'I've called every other musician in the world. They've all said they're not available, so I have to call you.'"

In response, Harry and Meghan laughed and said 'no' with their gestures.

Notably, Chris also dubbed Prince Harry an 'inspiring leader' with a 'sweet and kind' personality.

People reported that the musician shared, "But thank you, Harry, for being such an inspiring leader and kind and sweet man. I hope you have the most wonderful Games of all. It's a pleasure to be here."