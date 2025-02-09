Invictus Games USA team gets honest about meeting Prince Harry, Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a special surprise for the Invictus Games participants ahead of the big kick-off.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the competitors for breakfast and engaged with them with brief conversations.

“We didn't know for sure that they were going to be a breakfast with us this morning,” Team USA participant Major Ashley Christman tells Town & Country.

“It was a really intimate connection; it was really nice to have them come around and really engage and show that they are connected to our stories and our journeys and give that individual support.”

The Sussexes who will be in British Columbia for the remaining week of the Games have a jam-packed schedule but they have been making an effort to meet the participants and their families.

Retired Master Sgt. Blanca Baquero-Cruz shared that Prince Harry was “absolutely amazing”. She lauded him for his support for the “visibly and invisibly wounded”.

“He is a champion for us. Getting to finally meet him was really special,” she said.

Meanwhile, another competitor, Moses Debraska, claimed that Harry and Meghan “wanted to be there”.

“I sensed and felt that. That meant a lot [in] the brief interaction we had with them. I just look forward to creating and cultivating that.”

Meghan also took to her Instagram Stories to share the interaction she and Harry had with the team. They also posed for photos together and appeared in high spirits.