Kendrick Lamar to team up with Rihanna for new hit?

Kendrick Lamar, Grammy-winning rapper, is now making big moves after his unforgettable Super Bowl performance, as he's reportedly teaming up with Rihanna for new music and fans couldn’t keep calm.

Fresh off his five Grammy wins, the Humble hitmaker has even more in store for 2025. However, insiders said that this interesting collaboration has been in the works for a while now and fans can expect the music legends to reunite later this year.

An insider revealed: "The track is sonically ambitious and lyrically powerful, reflecting their growth as artists and as cultural icons. It's Rihanna's first big step back into the music industry."

The news came right after Kendrick geared up for his Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans tomorrow. Rihanna took the stage for the iconic performance in 2023.

Showing her support for her friend to deliver an unforgettable performance, she promised: "He's gonna crush it."

Reports further suggested that Kendrick will perform his fiery diss track Not Like Us, which stems from his ongoing feud with Drake. The song is currently at the center of a defamation lawsuit over its lyrics.