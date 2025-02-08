'The Penguin' actor gives special shoutout to LA firefighters amid Critics Choice win

Colin Farrell especially mentions LA firefighters while accepting award at Critics Choice

Golden Globes winner Colin Farrell has achieved another big award for his highly acclaimed series, The Penguin.

The 2025 Critics Choice Awards recognized Colin by honouring him an accolade for Best Actor in a Limited Series.

The 48-year-old received the award wearing a maroon-coloured button-down shirt and pants along with a burgundy jacket.

One of the notable things of Farrell big win was he paid special homage to the first responders and the Los Angeles fire department.

He began his acceptance speech saying: “Well, thank you, critics - and I haven't always felt that!"

In Bruges actor also thanked producer, director, and makeup team, who worked hard on the HBO Max series.

Later, he took everyone’s attention towards the firefighters, who remained on the front line to save lives amid the LA wildfires.

"Of course, like many people in this room - everyone, I imagine, in this room - my deepest debt of gratitude tonight goes out to the first responders and the Los Angeles Fire Department. Thank you all so much," said Colin.

He went on to say: "It's so easy to forget, or to not even contemplate - I certainly don't - what first responders and the fire department do every day, every week, every month, every year, until then these fires come and lives are in jeopardy.”

The Penguin is a spin-off series to DC's The Batman.