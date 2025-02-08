'Stranger Things' star joins Johnny Depp's comeback movie

Johnny Depp to mark his Hollywood comeback soon

Johnny Depp’s comeback film will feature another famous actor besides Penelope Cruz.

Day Drinker is going to be Depp’s first film after Amber Heard defamation case.

Previously, news came out that Cruz has been confirmed to star alongside the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

As per the latest development, Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline has also joined the star cast of the Lionsgate movie.

The all-new film is being John Wick producer Erica Lee and Thunder Road’s creator Basil Iwanyk.

Lionsgate will be backing the film in association with 30WEST.

The story of the 61-year-old starrer will revolve around a bartender, who meets a strange day drinker. Both find themselves connected to each other in unexpected ways and entwined in a criminal underbody.

Filmmaker Marc Webb will be directing the movie.

This is going to be Depp’s first big project after his legal battle with Heard. The case lost him two of his most famous franchises including the Pirates of the Caribbean and Alice in Wonderland.